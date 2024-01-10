4 major CFO moves in 5 days

New year, new role for CFOs across major healthcare organizations. Several CFO leadership changes have already made headlines in 2024.

Here are four CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 5:

1. New York City-based NYU Langone Health tapped Joseph Lhota as CFO, effective Feb. 1.

2. Raju Iyer has been named senior vice president and CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, effective Feb. 26.

3. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health appointed Scott Wooten as CFO, beginning Jan. 15. Mr. Wooten will succeed Bill Marlette, who came out of retirement to fill Sanford's CFO position until Mr. Wooten was hired.

4. CVS Health tapped Tom Cowhey as its new CFO on Jan. 5. Mr. Cowhey most recently served as the company's senior vice president of corporate finance and interim CFO.