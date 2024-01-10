NYU Langone Health taps CFO

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has named Joseph Lhota CFO, effective Feb. 1.

Mr. Lhota currently serves as the health system's executive vice president and vice dean, chief of staff, according to a Jan. 10 news release. He has held the role since 2014, effectively leading the integration of Lutheran Medical Center into NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and overseeing a team that helped the system navigate COVID-19.

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Mr. Lhota held a variety of financial leadership positions in the nation's largest city. Notably, he served as New York City's commissioner of finance; director of the Mayor's management and budget office; and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

He succeeds Daniel Widawsky, who will exit NYU Langone after five years to return to the financial sector.