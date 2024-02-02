3 CEO retirements in 3 days

Since Jan. 30, three health system CEOs have shared plans to retire, adding to a steady stream of exits in the early weeks of 2024.

Becker's has reported the following retirement announcements in the past three days:

1. Carol Burrell plans to retire as president and CEO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System. Though Ms. Burrell did not provide an exact date for her retirement, she plans to continue serving until a successor is named.

2. Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles, has announced his retirement after 30 years in the role. He did not specify an exact timeline for his retirement, either, but also plans to remain in the role until his successor is identified.



3. Theresa Rutherford, MSN, RN, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., plans to retire April 1 after 45 years in the healthcare industry.