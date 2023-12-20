27 executive, physician leader appointments at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center comprises seven adult and children's hospitals in the Southeast, with the health system recording more 3 million patient visits a year.

Here are 27 executives and physicians appointments to leadership positions at VUMC this year:

1. Jordan Berlin, MD, was named director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's division of hematology and oncology.

2. William Cooper, MD, was named interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics, effective Feb. 1, 2024. Dr. Cooper will succeed Steven Webber in the role on Feb. 1.

3. Chad Fitzgerald, was named executive vice president and will lead VUMC's clinical support services division, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Fitzgerald will also continue to oversee health system emergency operations, which will be incorporated into the division.

4. Debra Friedman, MD, was appointed deputy director of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

5. Paul Harris, PhD, was named to a new role as vice president for research informatics at VUMC.

6. Bill Heerman, MD, was named chief of the division of general pediatrics.

7. Sondra Hornsey, interim chief compliance and privacy officer for Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children's Hospital, was appointed as VUMC's chief privacy officer.

8. Adam Huggins, MD, was named to the newly created role of chief of staff for VUMC's regional hospital division.

9. Joseph Magliocca, MD, was named director of the Vanderbilt Transplant Center and surgical director of the pediatric liver transplant program.

10. Stephen Marshall, was appointed vice president and chief operating officer for Vanderbilt Health System's ambulatory surgery division, effective Jan, 1, 2024.

11. Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

12. Dara Mize, MD, MS, was named chief medical information officer for VUMC.

13. Wendy Monaci, was appointed executive vice president for adult ambulatory operations at VUMC.

14. Martin Montenovo, MD, was named chief of the division of hepatobiliary surgery and liver transplantation in the department of surgery.

15. Travis Osterman, DO, was appointed to a new role as associate vice president for research informatics at VUMC.

16. Mayur Patel, MD, was named chief of the division of acute care surgery in the department of surgery.

17. Lori Rolando, MD, transitioned into a new role as executive director of Vanderbilt Health and Wellness.

18. Brian Rothman, MD, was named to the newly created role of vice president and executive medical director for VUMC.

19. Mark Sullivan, PharmD, was promoted from associate chief pharmacy officer to chief pharmacy officer. He replaced Jim Hayman, who transitioned to the role of executive vice president for VUMC's new shared clinical services division.

20. Kyla Terhune, MD, was named senior vice president for educational affairs. Dr. Terhune also serves as an associate chief of staff for Vanderbilt University Hospital and leads VUMC's office of graduate medical education.

21. Cecelia Theobald, MD, was appointed chief of staff for corporate clinical affairs and senior vice president for clinical affairs at VUMC. Dr. Theobald assumed several responsibilities held by David Raiford, MD, who retired June 30.

22. David Wallace, MD, succeeded Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, as chair of ophthalmology and visual sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute. Dr. Sternberg stepped down as department chair on June 30.

23. Saralyn Williams, MD, replaced John Penn, PhD, as associate dean for faculty affairs for Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

24. Patty Wright, MD, transitioned from her role as chief of staff for adult ambulatory, Davidson County, to the role of chief medical officer for adult ambulatory clinics.

25. Rick Wright, MD, was appointed chief medical officer and senior vice president for clinical affairs. He succeeded Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, who retired from the CMO role June 30.

26. Lee Ann Liska, chief operating officer and interim president of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital, has been selected to serve as the hospital's president.

27. James Newman, associate vice president for finance for VUMC, was appointed vice president and divisional CFO for the system's clinical support services division, effective Jan. 1, 2024.