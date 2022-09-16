27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 12:

1. Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

2. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

3. Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

4. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The hospital's board said an interim leader will be selected to serve during a search for a permanent replacement.

5. Justin Davison was named president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System.

6. Barbara Romig, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and the system's flagship hospital.

7. Montez Carter, PharmD, was named president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, a network of hospitals in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

8. Bruce Moore, president of service line and operations integration at HCA Healthcare, will retire at the end of the year after a 40-year career with the Nashville, Tenn.-based company. A search is underway for Mr. Moore's replacement.

9. Shannon Bradley was named chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

10. Jay Robinson III was named senior vice president and area manager of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Sacramento and South Sacramento service area.

11. Warner Thomas is leaving his role as president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health to serve as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

12. Pete November, executive vice president and CFO of Ochsner Health, will become CEO of the health system in November.

13. Qiana Williams was named executive vice president and chief people officer of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

14. Holly Dean was named CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala.

15. Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, was named president of Fort Worth-based University of North Texas Health Science Center.

16. Carlyle Walton was named CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

17. Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, RN, was named vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer of University of Chicago Medicine's Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Ill.

18. Nicole Mushonga, MD, was selected as system executive director for health equity at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

19. Marisela Marrero, MD, was named president of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston.

20. Roger Seaver, longtime president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., will retire in 2023. The hospital's board is beginning a search for Mr. Seaver's replacement.

21. Michele Arnold, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Grand Junction, Colo.-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

22. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky.



23. Eric Tham, MD, was named senior vice president and research operations officer at Seattle Children's.

24. Wes Murray was selected as interim CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

25. Holly Davis, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare.



26. Deno Adkins was named senior vice president of ambulatory and consumer services at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

27. Keith Bricking, MD, was named chief clinical officer of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.