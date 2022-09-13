St. Mary's Medical Center names Michele Arnold as VP, chief medical officer

Michele Arnold, MD, has been named vice president and chief medical officer at Grand Junction, Colo.-based St. Mary's Medical Center, part of Intermountain Healthcare.

The appointments became effective Aug. 31, according to a LinkedIn post from Dr. Arnold. She joins St. Mary's from Providence Swedish Health Services in Seattle, where she served as CMO at Swedish Medical Center. Prior to that, Dr. Arnold was the chief medical informatics officer and medical group vice president for Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Dr. Arnold is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and subspecialty-certified in neuromuscular medicine.