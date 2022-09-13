HCA president to retire after 40 years

Bruce Moore, president of service line and operations integration at HCA Healthcare, will retire at the end of the year after a 40-year career with the Nashville, Tenn.-based company.

Mr. Moore, who joined HCA as a staff auditor in 1982, has contributed to HCA's growth throughout his time with the company. Under his leadership, HCA has grown to include a behavioral health services platform with more than 50 facilities, 70 inpatient rehabilitation facilities and one of the largest ambulatory care networks in the U.S.



"His commitment to HCA Healthcare's mission and culture has helped him be an effective leader and trusted advisor," HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said in a Sept. 13 news release. "We wish him well in this next chapter."



HCA, a 182-hospital system, said a search is underway for Mr. Moore's replacement.