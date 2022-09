Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University has named Qiana Williams its first executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Oct. 17.

Ms. Williams has more than 20 years of human resources experience, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the university. Most recently, she served Columbus-based OhioHealth as vice president of total rewards and HR operations. She previously served as OhioHealth's chief diversity, inclusion and culture officer, the release said.