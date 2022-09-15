MultiCare names chief human potential officer

Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

Ms. Powell brings more than two decades of healthcare human resources experience to the role, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she worked at Renton, Wash.-based Providence as vice president and chief human resources officer for the Oregon region. She also was interim chief human resources officer for Providence's Alaska region.

In her new role, she will support more than 20,000 employees and more than 1,800 staff providers, according to the release.