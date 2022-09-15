UNC Health taps Dr. Nicole Mushonga to lead health equity efforts

Nicole Mushonga, MD, was selected as system executive director for health equity at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

Dr. Mushonga previously led the Wake County (N.C.) Health and Human Services department's public health division as the interim medical director of public health and epidemiology director, according to a Sept. 15 news release. She also served as an epidemiologist for the Kern County Public Health Services Department in Bakersfield, Calif.

"I am excited to join an organization such as UNC Health whose mission is to improve the health and well-being for all North Carolinians and who prioritizes health equity," Dr. Mushonga said in the release. "This is an amazing opportunity to impact the lives of so many of our residents, and I am honored to lead this work."

UNC Health is a 16-hospital health system with 20 hospital campuses and more than 500 clinics.