Kaiser taps Jay Robinson to lead Sacramento hospitals

Jay Robinson III was named senior vice president and area manager of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Sacramento and South Sacramento service areas, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 13.

Mr. Robinson previously led operations for Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore., and Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.

In his new role, he will oversee hospital operations and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in the Sacramento and South Sacramento service areas.

He succeeds Trish Rodriguez, RN, who accepted a position as senior vice president of clinical services for Kaiser Permanente's Northern California region, according to the release.