Wes Murray has been selected as interim CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Mr. Murray is returning to the hospital after previously helming it for 18 years, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

Chris Strickland, who exited the CEO role in July, replaced Mr. Murray in 2021.

Now, Mr. Murray will once again perform CEO duties at Texas County Memorial until a new leader is hired, according to the release.