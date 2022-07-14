Missouri hospital CEO abruptly exits

The CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., is no longer employed after a special meeting by the board on July 13, according to the Houston Herald.

The board didn't provide details on the departure of Chris Strickland, who stepped into the CEO role in April 2021. The board appointed an interim leadership team, including the hospital's CFO and chief nursing officer, the Houston Herald reported.

Mr. Strickland replaced Wes Murray as CEO of 66-bed Texas County Memorial Hospital last year. Mr. Murrary helmed the hospital for 18 years.