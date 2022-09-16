Premier Health names Keith Bricking new chief clinical officer

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health has named Keith Bricking, MD, its new chief clinical officer, the Daily Advocate reported Sept. 16.

Since 2019, Dr. Bricking has served as the president of Premier Health-owned Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. His replacement has yet to be named.

He was also president of Dayton-based Miami Valley Hospital medical staff and medical director of the Miami Valley Hospital's department of emergency medicine. Miami Valley is also a part of Premier Health.

"Dr. Bricking will be a force in unifying clinical leadership by strengthening connections between operational and physician leaders," Michael Riordan, Premier Health president and CEO, told the publication. "He will be key in integrating physician care, hospital care, and post-acute care across the continuum, and will be a catalyst for partnerships focused on ensuring patient care and experience that ranks in the top 10 percent nationally."

He will begin his position Oct. 3.