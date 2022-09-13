Seattle Children's names chief research operations officer

Seattle Children's named Eric Tham, MD, senior vice president and chief research operations officer.

Dr. Tham has served as interim senior vice president of Seattle Children’s Research Institute since 2021, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the hospital.

Dr. Tham previously served Seattle Children's as chief research information officer, interim chief information officer, vice president of information technology and clinical research operations and associate chief information officer, according to the release.