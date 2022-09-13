UNT Health Science Center taps former deputy surgeon general for president

Fort Worth-based University of North Texas Health Science Center named Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, a former deputy surgeon general, its new president.

Dr. Trent-Adams has held various roles in federal healthcare leadership, serving as deputy associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau before serving as deputy surgeon general of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps from 2015 to 2018, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the academic medical center.

Dr. Trent-Adams has served as the health science center's executive vice president and chief strategy officer since 2020, according to the release.