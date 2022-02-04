23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 28:

1. Howard Kern will retire as president and CEO of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare by the end of this year.

2. Richard Lofgren, MD, was appointed CEO of Oklahoma City-based OU Health.

3. Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.

4. Kevin Spiegel was named CEO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

5. Alejandro Romero was appointed CEO of Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla.

6. Dan Moncher is retiring as executive vice president and CFO of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Health.

7. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was named COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

8. Eric Steinberger was appointed chief marketing officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

9. Timothy Charles is retiring as president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the end of the year.

10. Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, was appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

11. Rex Jones is stepping down as CEO of Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center to serve as CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.

12. Kerry Herbine was named COO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System.

13. Ken Buechele was appointed vice president and chief information officer of Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health.

14. Todd Hofheins was named COO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

15. John Beaman was named CFO of Adventist Health.

16. Bill Wing is stepping down as president and chief strategy officer of Adventist Health.

17. Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive for St. David's HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare's Central and West Texas Division.

18. Courtney Owens, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

19. Ray Leggett is retiring in June after serving as president and CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System for 13 years.

20. Roger Sharma was named CEO of Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health. Mr. Sharma, who currently serves as president and CFO of Emanate, will assume the CEO role when Robert Curry retires in April.

21. Leon Choiniere was named CFO of Emanate Health.

22. Janelle Raborn was named CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System. Ms. Raborn, who currently serves as the system's COO, will also take on the title of Lovelace Health System market leader.

23. Preston Clark was named chief strategy officer at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.