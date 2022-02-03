Atlantic Health System welcomes new chief marketing officer

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has announced Eric Steinberger as its new chief marketing officer.

In his role at Atlantic Health, Mr. Steinberger will refine and implement a strategic marketing plan focused on connecting with the 4.9 million people the system serves in a more accessible and easy manner and boost the system's brand, according to the Feb. 2 press release. Prior to Atlantic Health, Mr. Steinberger served as CMO at retail chain Bed, Bath and Beyond for seven years where he oversaw all its marketing, creative branding, public relations and digital media content.

"Health care is in the middle of an incredibly challenging and transformative time, but with that comes new opportunities to redefine the ways patients, as consumers of healthcare, learn about and engage with care providers," Mr. Steinberger said in the release.