Texas County Memorial Hospital taps new CNO

Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital has selected Courtney Owens, BSN, RN, to be its new chief nursing officer, according to a Feb. 4 report from Ozark Radio News.

Most recently, Ms. Owens served as the hospital's quality improvement and risk management director.

"I love this community and was born at this hospital," Ms. Owens said. "I have deep roots in the community and TCMH, as my mother, Becky Scott, retired from TCMH after 40 years in utilization review and continues to work part time."

The nurse leader told Ozark Radio News that it's important to her to create an environment that not only empowers staff but encourages continued growth and improvement in their roles.

"I want our staff to know that they will always have the support behind them and access to the resources that they need to be able to provide the best possible care to their patients," Ms. Owens said.