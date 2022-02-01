North Carolina health system CEO to retire after 13 years

Ray Leggett is retiring in June after serving as president and CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System for 13 years, according to TV station WITN.

Under Mr. Leggett's leadership, CarolinaEast expanded its reach and added facilities. The health system entered into an affiliation with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health last year and added a comprehensive cancer care center in 2020, according to the report.



CarolinaEast will begin a national search for Mr. Leggett's successor, according to Public Radio East.