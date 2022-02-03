Kaiser Permanente names COO for Southern California, Hawaii

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has tapped Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, as COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for the health system's Southern California and Hawaii markets, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Gaskill-Hames will begin her new role Feb. 7.

In her new position, she will be responsible for eight medical service areas in Southern California, including hospitals in Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Kern County, as well as leading growth strategy and member services in Southern California and Hawaii, Kaiser Permanente said.

Ms. Gaskill-Hames previously served as senior vice president of hospital and health plan operations for Kaiser Permanente's Northern California region. She also served as the lead incident commander in that region during the COVID-19 pandemic.