Eisenhower Health names CIO

Eisenhower Health has named Ken Buechele vice president and chief information officer, the Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based nonprofit health system said Feb. 1.

Mr. ​​Buechele took over the position Jan. 24, a health system spokesperson told The Desert Sun. He succeeds David Perez, who held the position from 2002 until his retirement at the beginning of January.

Before joining Eisenhower Health, Mr. Buechele spent 19 years at Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare. He held various leadership positions at Bronson, including the last five years as its vice president of IT.

"We are very excited to welcome Ken, a seasoned professional with years of IT experience in healthcare," Martin Massiello, Eisenhower Health's president and CEO, said in a news release. "Technology is crucial to providing excellent patient care, by not only fostering communication between provider and patients, but also improving quality and safety. Ken will be a perfect fit to lead Eisenhower’s experienced and committed information systems team."