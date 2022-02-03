Iowa hospital CEO to retire after pandemic delay

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center President and CEO Timothy Charles is retiring at the end of the year.

Mr. Charles originally planned to retire in 2021, but he delayed that plan to maintain stability in the organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said.



Mr. Charles joined the hospital as executive vice president and COO in 2003 and was appointed president and CEO in 2007.

"Mercy is fortunate to have had Tim Charles as its CEO for the past 16 years," Al Ruffalo, chair of the Mercycare Service Corp. board, said in a news release. "Tim has led Mercy through some very challenging times, and because of his steadfast leadership, Mercy is poised for some exciting endeavors in the near future for our community."

Mr. Charles and the board have been preparing for his retirement. His successor is expected to be named this spring.