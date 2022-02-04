OU Health names inaugural CEO

Richard Lofgren, MD, will leave his position as president and CEO of UC Health in Cincinnati to helm OU Health, an academic health system in Oklahoma.

Dr. Lofgren will become the first president and CEO of OU Health, which was created last year after OU Medicine hospitals and its affiliated physicians merged.



"Dr. Lofgren's experience is perfectly suited to advance our newly integrated health system as we transform health for all Oklahomans," said G. Rainey Williams Jr., board chair of the OU Health Board of Directors. "He brings incredible experience and vision to OU Health as we transform into a single entity with leading clinical programs for the citizens of our state."

Dr. Lofgren has been president and CEO at UC Health since 2013. Prior to that experience he held various leadership roles at University of Kentucky in Lexington; Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee; University of Pittsburgh; and the University HealthSystem Consortium, which has since been acquired by Vizient.

In his new role, Dr. Lofgren is responsible for leading the overall health system, crafting a strategic vision and ensuring optimal financial performance.



"I'd like to thank the OU Health Board of Directors for their confidence in my ability to lead OU Health in this inaugural role," said Dr. Lofgren. "OU Health and the University of Oklahoma are uniquely positioned to transform healthcare across the state and region, and I'm looking forward to working with our physicians, providers, employees, the community, our state and our partners to realize the vision for a healthier Oklahoma."