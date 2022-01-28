HCA names nursing leader for St. David's Healthcare, Central and West Texas Division

Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing executive for St. David’s HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare’s Central and West Texas Division, effective Feb. 1.

Ms. Griffin has held multiple leadership roles with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare throughout her 40-year career. She previously served as chief nursing officer for St. David's Medical Center from 2009 to 2015 before joining Methodist Healthcare System in San Antonio, Texas, making her HCA's first division chief nursing executive, a Jan. 28 news release said.

During her tenure with Methodist Healthcare, Ms. Griffin oversaw the launch of the Galen College of Nursing campus, grew academic partnerships, and reduced turnover among registered nurses to 14 percent in the market, according to the news release.

St. David's Healthcare comprises eight hospitals, and is one of the largest health systems in Texas.