Baptist Memorial taps systemwide chief nursing executive

Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

She began serving in the role in an interim capacity following Susan Ferguson's retirement in May 2021, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

Ms. Sumrall, who has also been named chief nursing officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, has been with the health system for 34 years. She most recently served as CNO for Baptist's Golden Triangle facility in Columbus, Miss., a role she had held since 1999, according to LinkedIn.

Throughout her career, she has overseen 20 different hospital areas including women's services, emergency departments and perioperative services.