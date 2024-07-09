Why IT unemployment continues to rise

IT unemployment kept climbing in June as employers automate tech jobs with artificial intelligence, IT consulting firm Janco Associates reported.

However, organizations continue to seek IT workers with expertise in newer tech such as AI and machine learning but are having trouble finding them, according to the July 8 story.

"There still is a skills mismatch as positions continue to go unfilled as the available IT Pros do not have the requisite training and experience required," Janco CEO Victor Janulaitis wrote in the article.

The IT unemployment rate stood at 5.9% in June, up from 3.1% a year earlier, according to Janco. Some of the jobs being replaced by AI include entry-level customer service and web-hosting automation.

Health systems have been laying off IT workers in recent months, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.