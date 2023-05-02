What sets top-performing CIOs apart: 13 things to know

Top-performing CIOs are more likely than their peers to prioritize growth, customer experience and investment in such technologies as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, according to Forbes Research.

The news outlet defined "outperforming CIOs" as leaders at companies with annual revenues of $5 billion-plus with more than 10 percent growth in the previous fiscal year.

Here are 13 things to know from the May 1 report on outperforming CIOs:

1. 90 percent focus on growth initiatives (compared to an average of 69 percent)

2. 85 percent prioritize customer experience as a top growth factor (67 percent average)

3. 83 percent plan to invest in communication/collaboration tools (71 percent average)

4. 78 percent intend to invest in cloud computing (56 percent average)

5. 76 percent focus on employee experience (71 percent average)

6. 74 percent plan to invest in artificial intelligence (64 percent average)

7. 74 percent intend to invest in edge computing (56 percent average)

8. 70 percent focus on diversity/inclusion and social issues (54 percent average)

9. 65 percent say chief human resources officers are critical to their organization's growth (39 percent average)

10. 65 percent collaborate with CEOs (62 percent average)

11. 61 percent plan to invest in 5G (43 percent average)

12. 59 percent work closely with CFOs (40 percent average)

13. 59 percent collaborate with chief revenue/sales officers (47 percent average)