Uber delivering 300K free meals to healthcare workers

Uber will donate thousands of free meals to frontline healthcare workers and other first responders fighting the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and Canada, CNBC reports.

"We're going to deliver over 300,000 meals for health officials and first responders who are on the front line," Nelson Chai, Uber CFO, said in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on March 16. He added, "We're doing what we can."

In a news release published the same day, the company detailed other efforts to support businesses and individuals, including waiving Uber Eats delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants, expanding payment options for restaurants and taking steps to make food deliveries safer.

