Top 7 broken health IT promises, per KLAS

While the vast majority of healthcare organizations say their IT vendors keep all their promises, nearly a quarter say they sometimes break them, KLAS Research reported.

Here are the seven most commonly broken promises, according to the survey of more than 14,000 organizations published in May.

1. Support communication and follow-through: 42 percent

2. Product capabilities: 16 percent

3. Implementation: 15 percent

4. Upgrades: 9 percent

5. General sales: 8 percent

6. Development: 6 percent

7. Ongoing costs: 5 percent