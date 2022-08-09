Top 25 tech hubs by salary

Despite the pandemic increasing the number of people who work remotely, traditional tech hubs still lead in average salaries for technologists, though some up-and-coming areas have seen pay growth, according to a 2022 salary report from career website Dice.com.

These are the top 25 tech hubs ranked by salary:

1. Silicon Valley: $133,204

2. Seattle: $118,729

3. New York City: $115,510

4. Boston: $114,959

5. San Diego: $114,801

6. Denver: $114,096

7. Los Angeles: $113,658

8. Baltimore/Washington, D.C.: $112,697

9. Austin, Texas: $109,176*

10. Atlanta: $107,185

11. Portland, Ore.: $107,185*

12. Philadelphia: $106,725

13. Chicago: $106,537

14. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas: $106,113

15. Raleigh, N.C.: $102,375

16. Charlotte, N.C.: $100,691*

17. Houston: $100,341

18. Detroit: $99,376

19. Pittsburgh: $98,304*

20. Tampa, Fla.: $97,098*

21. St. Louis: $95,241*

22. Cleveland: $95,120*

23. Miami: $92,004

24. Phoenix: $91,105

25. Columbus, Ohio: $86,375*

*Places noted with an asterisk had less than 100 respondents so are not statistically valid but were included by Dice.com for continuity purposes.