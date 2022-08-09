Top 25 tech hubs by salary

Despite the pandemic increasing the number of people who work remotely, traditional tech hubs still lead in average salaries for technologists, though some up-and-coming areas have seen pay growth, according to a 2022 salary report from career website Dice.com.
These are the top 25 tech hubs ranked by salary:
1. Silicon Valley: $133,204
2. Seattle: $118,729
3. New York City: $115,510
4. Boston: $114,959
5. San Diego: $114,801
6. Denver: $114,096
7. Los Angeles: $113,658
8. Baltimore/Washington, D.C.: $112,697
9. Austin, Texas: $109,176*
10. Atlanta: $107,185
11. Portland, Ore.: $107,185*
12. Philadelphia: $106,725
13. Chicago: $106,537
14. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas: $106,113
15. Raleigh, N.C.: $102,375
16. Charlotte, N.C.: $100,691*
17. Houston: $100,341
18. Detroit: $99,376
19. Pittsburgh: $98,304*
20. Tampa, Fla.: $97,098*
21. St. Louis: $95,241*
22. Cleveland: $95,120*
23. Miami: $92,004
24. Phoenix: $91,105
25. Columbus, Ohio: $86,375*
*Places noted with an asterisk had less than 100 respondents so are not statistically valid but were included by Dice.com for continuity purposes.