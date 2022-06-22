Fastest-growing tech hubs by salary

Up-and-coming tech hot spots like Atlanta and Miami saw significant salary growth during the pandemic, a recent report from career website Dice.com found.

These smaller technology hubs, while not as well established as places like Silicon Valley, benefit from having leading academic institutions and entrenched business communities, the report said. Workers living in traditional tech centers like Seattle also had significant pay increases.

Here are the 10 tech hubs with the fastest-growing salaries by percentage increase from 2020 to 2021, according to the survey of 7,215 individuals:

1. Pittsburgh*: 14 percent

2. Atlanta: 13.9 percent

3. Chicago: 12.6 percent

4. Miami: 11.4 percent

5. Seattle: 11.2 percent

6. Philadelphia: 10.6 percent

6. Tampa, Fla.*: 10.6 percent

8. Detroit: 10.3 percent

9. Los Angeles: 10.2 percent

10. Portland, Ore.*: 9.3 percent

Cities noted with an asterisk had a sample size of less than 100 respondents so are not statistically valid, but Dice.com included them for continuity purposes.