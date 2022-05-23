Where tech workers moved during the pandemic

As more jobs went remote during the pandemic, tech workers migrated to some surprising places, according to a recent report from the Technology Councils of North America.

Here are the states with the largest increases in tech worker jobs from December 2019 to December 2021, the May 10 report found:

1. Tennessee (7.6 percent)

2. Idaho (7.5 percent)

3. Washington (6.6 percent)

4. Utah (5.3 percent)

5. North Carolina (4.9 percent)

6. Mississippi (4.7 percent)

7. Arizona (4.5 percent)

8. Arkansas (4.4 percent)

9. Texas (4.3 percent)

10. Kentucky (4.3 percent)