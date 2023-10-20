Top 21 health IT interoperability solutions, per Black Book Research

DbMotion from Altera Digital Health, formerly part of Allscripts, was named the top interoperability solution by Black Book Research in an October report.
The research group surveyed health IT professionals from 4,021 hospitals, health systems and medical practices.
"With the shift to value-based care and information-blocking compliance, health data interoperability and integration have become essential to the clinical, financial and operational success of healthcare organizations everywhere, said Richard Strong, executive vice president of dbMotion, in an Oct. 19 news release.
Here are the top 21 clinical documentation integrity and interoperability solutions, according to the survey:
1. dbMotion
2. Innovaccer
3. Infor
4. Inovalon
5. MRO Corp.
6. Dimensional Insight
7. Intersystems
8. Ellkay
9. Change Healthcare
10. Optum
11. Health Catalyst
12. Lifepoint Corepoint
13. Redox
14. Lyniate
15. Informatica
16. Zen Healthcare IT
17. Information Builders
18. Sansoro/Datica
19. IBM Watson
20. 4medica
21. Orion