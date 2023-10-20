Top 21 health IT interoperability solutions, per Black Book Research

DbMotion from Altera Digital Health, formerly part of Allscripts, was named the top interoperability solution by Black Book Research in an October report.

The research group surveyed health IT professionals from 4,021 hospitals, health systems and medical practices.

"With the shift to value-based care and information-blocking compliance, health data interoperability and integration have become essential to the clinical, financial and operational success of healthcare organizations everywhere, said Richard Strong, executive vice president of dbMotion, in an Oct. 19 news release.

Here are the top 21 clinical documentation integrity and interoperability solutions, according to the survey:

1. dbMotion

2. Innovaccer

3. Infor

4. Inovalon

5. MRO Corp.

6. Dimensional Insight

7. Intersystems

8. Ellkay

9. Change Healthcare

10. Optum

11. Health Catalyst

12. Lifepoint Corepoint

13. Redox

14. Lyniate

15. Informatica

16. Zen Healthcare IT

17. Information Builders

18. Sansoro/Datica

19. IBM Watson

20. 4medica

21. Orion