Top 20 emerging health IT solutions, according to KLAS Research

Health IT executives have to sort through a variety of technologies and software solutions to try to improve the operations of their hospitals and health systems.

Here are 20 emerging IT solutions ranked on how well they met the "quadruple aim" of healthcare, according to a KLAS Research survey of 16 healthcare leaders published Sept. 14.

Top five for improving outcomes:

1. Atlas Health

2. Datos Health

3. Clarify Health

4. Phox Health

5. HealthTalk A.I.

Top five for reducing the cost of care:

1. AvaSure

2. Atlas Health

3. Clarify Health

4. Stellar Health

5. Vatica Health and Xsolis (tie)

Top five for improving patient experience:

1. DeliverHealth

2. Gozio Health

3. HealthTalk A.I.

4. MDsave and Phox Health (tie)

Top five for improving clinician experience:

1. Nuance

2. Laudio

3. Notable

4. DeliverHealth

5. Iodine, SyncTimes and Vatica Health (tie)