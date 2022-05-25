The top 10 women leaders of health tech

From big corporations to fast growing start-ups, women executives in the health tech industry are making a mark in their organizations. Twenty-five such leaders have been honored by the Healthcare Technology Report as exceptional in the healthcare software industry.

The May 23 report named 25 women who work in healthcare software as industry leaders from a list of hundreds of nominees. All of the women have a track record of leading teams with exceptional results and work across the sector in a variety of roles.

Here are the top 10 leaders on the list:

Julieann Esper Rainville, president of PointClickCare



Geeta Nayyar, MD, general manager of healthcare and life sciences and executive medical director of Salesforce



Andrea Kowalski, senior vice president of product of Tebra



Kristen Valdes, founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health



Neeraj Isaac, o-founder and CTO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions



Eve Stacey, chief customer officer at Accolade



Joy Powell, president of Springbuk



Stephanie Giddens, senior director of marketing and product management at QHR Technologies



Lora Sparkman, partner, clinical solutions and vice president of quality and patient safety at Relias



Nirali Shah Matalia, vice president of operations and people at Saama Technologies

To read the full list click here.