Remote patient monitoring can tackle physician burnout, Ocshner says

Remote-patient monitoring can help with physician burnout, as it can unload some of their day-to-day tasks, Richard Milani, MD, chief clinical transformation officer at Ochsner Health, told the AMA on Sept. 8.

The New Orleans-based health system has been using two different types of remote patient monitoring to help its staff.

The first type of monitoring in use is Connected Home, a smart in-home network that monitors gait in patients to see if they're getting worse or improving.

The network works by using a built-in Apple Watch app to track falls, and according to Dr. Milani, this provides support for emergency and nonemergency responders as well.

The health system also uses remote monitoring in its chronic disease programs for hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and dyslipidemia, according to the publication.

Dr. Milani said he believes more health systems will be adopting technologies that can help them respond to patient concerns in real time.