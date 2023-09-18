Providence automates IT platforms with Oracle

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has merged its finance, human resources and supply chain IT operations in the cloud via a partnership with Oracle.

The 51-hospital system standardized a dozen formerly disparate systems by moving to the software company's cloud-based applications suite.

"This program has propelled us forward in the healthcare industry, eliminated our technical debt, and aligns with our strategy to simplify our processes and technology, modernize through a cloud SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution, and innovate with AI," Providence CIO B.J. Moore said in a Sept. 18 news release. "This well-positions us for rapid innovation and influencing the industry with maximizing the capabilities of advanced technologies such as generative AI."

Providence staffers can access the digital platform anywhere, at any time, via any device. The health system said it has been able to automate formerly manual processes such as accounting, inventory management and recruiting.