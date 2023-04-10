Optum VP leaves for Asia-based health tech company

David Frankenfield, former vice president of enterprise data and analytics at Optum, left his role to join health tech company Amplify Health Asia.

Mr. Frankenfield was named chief data and analytics officer of Amplify Health on April 5, according to a news release from Amplify Health Asia. In this new role, he will be in charge of scaling the company's integrated data and analytics tools throughout Asia.

Prior to joining Amplify Health, Mr. Frankenfield served as Optum's vice president of enterprise data and analytics from September 2020 to March 2023.

At Optum, he led a team of 3,300 data, technology, artificial Intelligence and machine learning employees.