Optum promotes regional CIO

Optum promoted Rodney Plante to senior vice president and CIO of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Mr. Plante posted news of his promotion on LinkedIn March 26, after spending time as senior vice president and CIO of the Optum Tri-State market. While in his previous role, Mr. Plante said he was accountable for the technology strategy and execution across Optum's tri-state market, which included multiple hospitals and 378 total locations.

He oversaw a team of more than 205 professionals and led EHR modernization initiatives to bring 38 instances of EHR platforms to a single instance of Epic, Mr. Plante wrote on his LinkedIn page. During his five years in the role, he was also able to realize $151.5 million savings through cost containment and directed technology modernization. He realized millions of dollars in savings through renegotiating legacy contracts and creating an integrated operating model.

Prior to joining Optum, Mr. Plante spent time in various leadership roles at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, and NYU Langone Health.