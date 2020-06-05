ONC updates C-CDA implementation scorecard: 3 things to know

ONC on June 3 announced its updated Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture standards for certified health IT products.

Three things to know:

1. The C-CDA Scorecard 2.0 includes Health Level Seven International practices, quantitative scoring, a new user interface and updated issue checking.

2. ONC first adopted C-CDA standards in 2012; the standards promote best practices in C-CDA implementation by examining key aspects of structured data found in individual documents.

3. To create consensus data quality improvements, ONC partnered with HL7 to vote on and publish a C-CDA rubric information guide. Providers and health IT developers can use the C-CDA tool to identify and resolve issues of C-CDA document interoperability in their health IT systems.

