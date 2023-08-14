Identifying opportunity, minimizing risk: How 1 CIO is approaching gen AI adoption

Julie Eastman, Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health's new CIO, said she's identifying opportunities where generative AI can deliver substantial value while ensuring she is minimizing potential risks for her organization.

"Like many organizations, we are currently in the process of delving into various use cases for implementing generative AI," she told Becker's.

UCI Health sees the optimal starting point with this technology to fall within the realm of administrative applications.

Currently, the health system is collaborating with software companies who are leveraging the technology, as well as piloting additional conversational AI tools that are designed to streamline clinician charting processes.

"This strategic alignment allows us to explore use cases that hold the greatest potential for immediate impact," she said.