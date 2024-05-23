Hospital interoperability by the numbers: 8 things to know

More than two-thirds of U.S. hospitals engaged in interoperable data exchange in 2023, according to ONC's latest report on interoperability.

Here are eight other things to know about data interoperability at nonfederal acute care hospitals in 2023, per the May report:

1. Seventy percent of hospitals routinely or sometimes exchanged data interoperably, up from 46% in 2018.

2. The percentage of hospitals that routinely exchanged interoperable data increased to 43% from 29% in 2021, while the percentage that sometimes did fell to 27% from 33% in 2021.

3. About three-quarters of hospitals integrated the information they received within EHRs.

4. System-affiliated hospitals (53%) were more likely to routinely engage in all four areas of interoperability (send, find, receive and integrate) than independent hospitals (22%).

5. Large hospitals (53%) were more likely to routinely engage in all four interoperability domains than small hospitals (38%).

6. Urban hospitals (47%) more frequently engaged in routine interoperable data exchange than their rural counterparts (36%).

7. About 2 in 5 rural and critical access hospitals were not fully interoperable.

8. While 71% of hospitals routinely had electronic access to necessary clinical information from outside providers at the point of care, only 42% of clinicians used that information.