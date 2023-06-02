HHS to select new vendor in data-sharing initiative

The HHS has a big decision to make in selecting a new vendor for the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a project created by the 21st Century Cures Act designed to secure the sharing of data, Politico reported June 1.

Currently, the nonprofit Sequoia Project manages the agreement. A spokesperson for the HHS said they are staying "intentionally silent" on whether the agency prefers a for-profit or nonprofit vendor.

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology will take proposals until June 27, and the next coordinator will start in September.