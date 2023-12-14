Health systems lean into chief AI officers

As more healthcare organizations look to increase their implementation of artificial intelligence tools, they are hiring dedicated C-suite leaders to ensure the technology is being integrated into the clinical setting in a safe and ethical manner.
Here are three health systems getting chief AI officers in 2023:
- Mayo Clinic Arizona, based in Phoenix, named Bhavik Patel, MD, as its new chief AI officer.
- UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., named Dennis Chornenky as its first chief artificial intelligence adviser.
- UC San Diego Health named Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer.
This role, to many of these health systems, is a newly created position and is coming at a time where healthcare IT executives are predicting that healthcare will see rapid growth of artificial intelligence in the next 12 to 18 months.