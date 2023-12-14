Health systems lean into chief AI officers

As more healthcare organizations look to increase their implementation of artificial intelligence tools, they are hiring dedicated C-suite leaders to ensure the technology is being integrated into the clinical setting in a safe and ethical manner.

Here are three health systems getting chief AI officers in 2023:

Mayo Clinic Arizona, based in Phoenix, named Bhavik Patel, MD, as its new chief AI officer.



UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., named Dennis Chornenky as its first chief artificial intelligence adviser.



UC San Diego Health named Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer.



This role, to many of these health systems, is a newly created position and is coming at a time where healthcare IT executives are predicting that healthcare will see rapid growth of artificial intelligence in the next 12 to 18 months.