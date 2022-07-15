Former HCA vice president joins health tech investment firm

Erik Larsen, former vice president of the Special Assets Group of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has joined healthcare investment firm Concord Health.

Mr. Larsen will join Concord Health as a managing director, according to a July 14 press release.

In this position, he will report to Concord Health founder James Olsen and help source new opportunities and enhance the firm's investment strategy and execution.

Concord Health invests in healthcare companies that produce products, services, technologies and solutions that can help lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care.

Most recently, the health tech investment firm also appointed Brian Gragnolati, CEO of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, as an executive partner.