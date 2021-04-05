Florida governor outlaws COVID-19 vaccine passports: 3 details

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order April 2 prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

Three details:

1. The order bans any government entity from issuing vaccine passports and prevents businesses from requiring any such documentation of consumers.

2. Mr. DeSantis pointed to freedom and privacy concerns as the main reasons for the executive order, claiming that implementing and enforcing vaccine passports would "create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations," CNN reports.

3. The governor's order claims that many Floridians have not yet been offered the opportunity to get a vaccine, and others may be unable to because of health, religious or other reasons.

