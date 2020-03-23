Feds take aim at website that claims to sell coronavirus vaccine

A fraudulent website has popped up tricking consumers into purchasing a phony COVID-19 vaccine, according to CBS DFW.

The website, coronavirusmedicalkit.com, claimed to offer consumers access to a World Health Organization vaccine kit. For the vaccine, users would pay a shipping charge of $4.95 by entering their credit card information on the website.

There are no COVID-19 vaccines currently.

The Department of Justice filed enforcement action March 21 to have the website removed.

“Fraudsters who seek to profit from their fears and uncertainty, by selling bogus vaccines or cures, not only steal limited resources from our communities, they pose an even greater danger by spreading misinformation and creating confusion,” Christopher Combs, special agent at the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, told CBS DFW. “During this difficult time, protecting our communities from these reprehensible fraud schemes will remain one of the FBI’s highest priorities.”

