FDA launches online portal to facilitate plasma donation from recovered COVID-19 patients

The FDA released an online portal that allows recovered COVID-19 patients to access resources on plasma donation to help others fight off the infection.

The website helps recovered COVID-19 patients connect with local blood and plasma collection centers to determine their eligibility to donate as well as potentially schedule an appointment.

Convalescent plasma is in the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19; patients with the novel coronavirus disease develop antibodies in their blood against the virus. The convalescent plasma donated by these patients may help some other patients recover from COVID-19, as well.

The portal also provides information for people interested in participating in clinical trials or submitting patient emergency investigational new drug applications. Users can also find participation information about the government's national effort to collect and distribute convalescent plasma to U.S. patients in need. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is leading the National Expanded Access Treatment Protocol, which aims to connect COVID-19 patients who may benefit from receiving plasma with donations.

