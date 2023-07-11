Epic, HCA, Optum back new health data initiative

EHR vendor Epic Systems, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Optum have pledged their support for the Sequoia Project's new health data initiative that aims to make healthcare data more useful.

The initiative, dubbed Data Usability Taking Root, will have its participants use and implement data usability guidance from the Sequoia Project Interoperability Matters Data Usability Workgroup, according to a July 11 press release from the organization.

"The guidance targets improvements necessary for semantic interoperability of health information, beginning with the quality of clinical data shared between healthcare providers," the press release states.

The Sequoia Project is a nonprofit focused on advancing an interoperable nationwide health information exchange.